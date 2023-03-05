Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has been described as an individual Nigerian Christians are proud of

FCT, Abuja - The new Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Reverend Michael Olusegun Akinwale, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, as a visionary leader and an epitome of excellence, whom Nigerian Christians are proud of.

Archbishop Akinwale made known his verdict on the personality of Prof Osinbajo on Sunday, March 5, when the vice president physically graced his enthronement service at Methodist Cathedral of Unity, Wuse, Abuja.

VP Osinbajo, Archbishop Akinwale and Methodist Prelate, Most Reverend Oliver Aba. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

The cleric lauded Osinbajo for being a man of his word, saying just as he promised to attend his Enthronement Service during his last visit to his office at the Statehouse, Abuja, the vice president lived up to his word.

He said:

“We, the Christians in this country, are very proud of you. We celebrate you, a man of great humility and a pastor. Thank you for coming to honour God.

“When I visited you, you promised that you would be here; you are a nobleman, a man of integrity and a man of your word; may the good Lord continue to bless you. May your days be long, and to all your lieutenants who have come with you, we appreciate every one of you.

“The Methodist people send their greetings of love, and we pray that this country will not disintegrate under your watch. The Lord will preserve this country.”

The vice president thanked the Methodist Church for its prayers for peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

He prayed that the Archbishop’s tenure would be of tremendous benefit to the people of Abuja and the country at large.

Osinbajo warns oil-producing communities over consequences of oil theft

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has urged host communities and other relevant agencies not to encourage oil theft, stressing that it leads to economic loss.

Osinbajo further stated that host communities stand to gain immensely from the sustained oil production in the country, noting that:

“Oil theft and sabotage of oil and gas assets are a clear and present danger to our economy and national security.”

VP Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu for winning 2023 presidential election

Recall that VP Osinbajo congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect, for his triumph at the keenly contested 2023 presidential elections.

In his congratulatory message made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 1, Osinbajo described Tinubu as a leader with consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals.

The vice president also congratulated Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Source: Legit.ng