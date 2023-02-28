A justice of the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state's capital city Justice Lokulo-Sodipe has died

Sodipe slumped and died in his office on Monday, February 27, while dressing up for a court session

Reacting to his death, the Nigerian Bar Association confirmed that the Appeal Court justice died at the age of 67

Justice Lokulo-Sodipe, an Appeal Court judge died on Monday, February 27, The Punch newspaper reports.

The justice of the appellate court was said to have slumped in his office at the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo state's capital city.

Justice Lokulo-Sodipe slumped in his office on Monday, February 27. Photo: Guardian

It was gathered that Lokulo-Sodipe slumped while dressing up to attend a court session and all efforts to revive him proved abortive.

Sources within the court premises said the Court of Appeal justice gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital at the age of 67.

Nigerian Bar Association reacts

Confirming the death of Justice Lokulo-Sodipe, the immediate past chairman of the Akure branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Rotimi Olorunfemi, said the judge died on Monday, February 27.

On a WhatsApp platform, Olorunfemi said that the justice's death is true as he collapsed in office in the Court of Appeal.

Olorunfemi said:

“Just confirmed it (the judge’s death) is true. He collapsed in the office at the Court of Appeal, Akure this (Monday) morning. Was rushed to the hospital but confirmed DOA (Dead on Arrival)”

Also confirming the incident, Banji Ayenakin, the chairman of the Akure branch of NBA, the death justice's death came as a shock

Ayenakin in a statement said:

“The news of the demise of Justice Lokulo-Sodipe came to me as a rude shock. My Lord was a quintessential judge, very intelligent and forthright.

“I commiserate with his family and the President of the Court of Appeal, Nigeria. The entire members of NBA Akure will surely miss his promptness, forthrightness and commitment to the development of justice in Nigeria."

