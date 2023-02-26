A supporter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akinlabi Akinnaso has been shot dead at a Ward Collation centre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Akinnaso, popularly known as “Oluomo”, was killed on Sunday by a security personnel at the INEC Collation Centre, Owena Ayetoro Idanre.

Witnesses said the deceased was involved in a scuffle with the armed personnel shortly before winner of the House of Representatives election, Hon. Festus Akingbaso Fessywest, was presented with the election result sheet.

Another source said he was shot after he refused warning from the security personnel not to disrupt the collation exercise.

