The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has delivered his own Polling Unit for the APC in today’s National elections featuring Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The VP voted in Ward One of the Ikenne Local Government Area in Egunrege which has two Polling Units. Osinbajo voted in Polling Unit 14, where APC came tops and also Polling Unit 3. APC won in both.

Yemi Osinbajo delivers polling unit for Tinubu. Photo credit: Laolu Akande

Source: Twitter

Of the 113 registered voters in the Polling Unit where the VP voted only 60 votes were cast showing a low turn out. Reports from the VP'S Ward indicate that most people didn't come out to vote because of the disenchantment arising from how people in Ikenne still felt their son was unsightly denied the party’s ticket at the APC primaries in June 2022.

A member of the Egunrege community said "most of those who came out here to vote for APC only did so because of the VP. We wanted to show him the support."

Ikenne LGA Ward One Polling Unit 14

Election Results

Ikenne LG

Ward: Ikenne 1

PU- 014

Registered voters- 113

Total vote cast- 60

Presidential

ADP- 1

Accord- 1

APC- 33

PDP-7

LP- 9

ZLP- 1

Voided votes - 8

Senate

APC- 39

PDP- 13

LP- 6

Voided votes-

Reps

APC - 32

PDP - 12

LP- 9

ADC- 2

Voided votes - 5

Ikenne LGA Ward One Polling Unit 3

Presidential

APC 111

LP 31

PDP 55

Senate

Apc 105

LP 28

PDP 66

REPS

APC 89

LP 42

PDP 64

Source: Legit.ng