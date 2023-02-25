The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu won the polls at the polling unit of the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.

Tinubu polled 104 votes while Peter Obi of Labor Party came close second with 82 votes and Atiku Abubakar had 27 votes.

Action Democratic Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance recorded two votes each while Action Alliance had one vote.

There was a total number of 17 void votes.

Source: Legit.ng