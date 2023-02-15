Angry youths in Warri town, Delta state, on Wednesday set fire to one of the branches of Access Bank while protesting against the persisting scarcity of Naira notes that has forced many businesses across the country to shut down.

This was captured in viral videos showing the angry youths protesting around Udu road axis disrupting the vehicle movements and destroying valuable properties in the area.

Angry youths in Warri have set fire to one of the branches of Access Bank. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Source: Twitter

While sharing the video via his Twitter page, a witness, @sabiboiharry said, “Breaking! Massive protest ongoing in Warri, around Udu road axis, over the CBN’s order to stop old Naira as legal tender. Access Bank on fire.”

Source: Legit.ng