Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has continued to declare his support for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu of APC

The former Enugu state governor reiterated this when he openly campaigned for Tinubu in a new flyer

Recall that he recently came out to blast his own political party for imposing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate

Former Enugu state Governor, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has again on Monday morning changed his DP in his verified account to a poster showing him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The new profile picture featured Nnamani in white, donning a red Igbo cap with the logo of PDP at the top corner of the poster. Written under his photograph is “Vote Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani Enugu East Senatorial Zone”

On the other top right of the poster is APC logo, and Tinubu’s picture, with ‘Vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President of Nigeria’ written below, PM News reports.

On Sunday, Nnamani said he has declared war against the presidential project of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming presidential election.

Nnamani issued a statement on Sunday to journalists in Abuja, where he gave reasons why, despite his suspension for anti-party activities, he is bent on ensuring that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar loses in the presidential election, obviously reaffirming the fact that he has no regrets supporting Tinubu of the APC.

Stating his grouse, he said in the Press Release “the PDP in 2019 allowed the North to contest the primary for the presidency in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in which Atiku Abubakar clinched the ticket and contested the election.

He then observed that in a twist of events and alleged political manoeuvering, Atiku got the ticket in 2022 again.

