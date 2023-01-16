Abubakar Malami, the minister of justice, has been told to use his office to ensure that the DSS obeys court orders in regard to Godwin Emefiele

The call to Malami came from a group of concerned SANs led by a former attorney-general of the federation, Adetokunbo Kayode

Kayode and the SANs advised Malami to make sure the security agency does not do anything that will portray the federal government in a bad light

Following claims that the Department of State Services (DSS) has declared wanted Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), some concerned prominent Nigerian lawyers have sent a message to Abubakar Malami, the attorney-general of the federation.

The lawyers, all SANs, led by Adetokunbo Kayode, former attorney-general of the federation, have called on Malami to prevent the arrest of Emefiele by the DSS.

The lawyers are concerned that the DSS alleged planned arrest of Emefiele will trigger tension in the polity (Photo: @cenbank, @dss_nigeria, @FedMinOfJustice)

In a recent letter seen by journalists, Kayode and the SANs urged Malami to use his good office to ensure that the DSS strictly adheres to court orders.

They advised the minister of justice to enforce the security agency not to do anything that will bring the current administration into disrepute.

In their opinion, the SANs believe that doing this will prove to Nigerians that the government is truly committed to the rule of law, especially at this time when a transition is imminent.

Part of the letter read:

“The constitutional role of the judiciary as the third arm of government includes to serve as a bulwark against oppression and intimidation. The judiciary remains available to both the government and the citizens in the ventilation of perceived grievances.

“Consequently, we respectfully urge the Hon. attorney-general, as chief law officer of the federation, to ensure adherence to the rule of law and advise the security agencies, especially the Department of State Security (DSS) to comply with the order of the court and not do anything that will cast this government in a very negative light In this circumstance.

“This is very important as it will signal to Nigerians and the international community that the government is committed to the rule of law as we proceed into this transition era.”

Why DSS should arrest CBN Governor Emefiele, Falana reveals

Femi Falana (SAN) has said the Department of State Services (DSS) does not need a court order to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele if it has concrete evidence against him.

The human rights lawyer who spoke on Sunday, January 15, urged the DSS to proceed to arrest Emefiele upon his arrival in Nigeria, noting that the apex bank governor is not one of those constitutionally entitled to immunity in Nigeria.

Falana said the CBN chief has not returned to the country following allegations of terrorism financing levelled against him by the secret police.

