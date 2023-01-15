Human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has charged the DSS to arrest the CBN governor Godwin Emefiele if it has evidence to back its terrorism financing allegation

The DSS had approached an Abuja court to arrest Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes of national security but the request was declined

Falana, however, clarified on Sunday, January 15, that the secret police does not need a court order to arrest the CBN chief

Femi Falana (SAN) has said the Department of State Services (DSS) does not need a court order to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele if it has concrete evidence against him.

The human rights lawyer who spoke with Channels TV on Sunday, January 15, urged the DSS to proceed to arrest Emefiele upon his arrival in Nigeria, noting that the apex bank governor is not one of those constitutionally entitled to immunity in Nigeria.

Femi Falana (SAN) says DSS does not need a court order to arrest the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Falana said the CBN chief has not returned to the country following allegations of terrorism financing levelled against him by the secret police.

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that Mr Godwin Emefiele is not in Nigeria; he hasn’t returned to the country because he has been declared wanted by the state security services,” Falana said.

Legit.ng recalls that the DSS had approached an Abuja court to arrest Emefiele over alleged terrorism financing and economic crimes of national security.

However, Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja quashed the move by the DSS.

The judge thereafter barred the DSS from arresting, inviting, or detaining Emefiele declaring the terrorism allegations against the CBN governor by the DSS as vindictive, callous, oppressive, void and of no effect.

DSS allegations against Emefiele embarassing, says Falana

Speaking further, Falana described as embarrassing the allegations against Emefiele by the DSS.

He said such can only happen in the Banana Republic where the governor of the apex bank would be accused of a grave offence of terrorism financing.

“Has the government considered the enormous implication of the effect of a wanted governor of the central bank on the economy?

“I am completely flabbergasted that the President of the country has not intervened; either to call the state security to order or to call Mr Emefiele to return to the country or be fired,” he said.

How Sanusi was also accused of sponsoring terrorism, Falana recalls

Meanwhile, Falana recalled that Emefiele’s predecessor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was also accused of terrorism financing in 2014 but won the case.

“These guys play on our collective intelligence because they know we are very forgetful. In 2014, his (Emefiele’s) immediate predecessor, former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, was equally accused of terrorism financing.

“In the same way, he (Sanusi) also travelled out of the country to attend a meeting with the governors of the central banks of West Africa in Niamey, Niger Republic.

“As soon as he landed in Lagos, he was arrested, his passport was seized,” Falana said.

The senior lawyer said Sanusi won the case and the court awarded N50m compensation in favour of Sanusi.

He stressed that the allegation of terrorism financing against Emefiele should not be dismissed.

Source: Legit.ng