Buhari says an armoured vehicle gifted to him helped him survive a bomb attack in Kaduna in 2014

He said Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was governor of Kano at the time, gifted him the vehicle he was travelling in when the blast occurred

Buhari said Kwankwaso told him to use it because he believed he Buhari could be eliminated because of the competition

In a documentary titled ‘Essential Muhammadu Buhari’, the Nigerian president has once again recalled the attack on his convoy in Kaduna state, a year before he became president.

The attack occurred at the busy Kawo market area of the city. Three of his security aides were injured and rushed to hospital, The Cable reports.

Buhari says Kwankwaso's SUV gift saved him in 2014.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the attack, the president said the armored Land Rover vehicle gifted to him by then Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso saved him from getting hurt in the attack, Vanguard Newspaper added.

He said:

“I think Kwankwaso was being generous. He gave me an armored Land Rover vehicle. He said I should use it because he believed the competition I was going on involved people who would like to eliminate me.

“I was going to Kano from Kaduna in that jeep and a vehicle wanted to overtake us but my escort stopped them and they detonated the bomb.

“When I looked, I saw pieces of human beings. None of us in the vehicle were injured. But somehow I saw blood on me because of the number of people killed outside by the bomb."

Kukah’s Christmas message to Buhari: PDP, APC engage in war of words

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress have clashed over the Christmas message of the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

While the PDP backed the cleric for always telling truth to power, the APC berated him, saying his statement was biased.

In his Christmas message at St. Mary Catholic Church, Sokoto, on Sunday, December 25, Kukah criticised President Muhammadu Buhari's administration. He said the president was leaving Nigeria more vulnerable than he met it in 205 when he took over power.

Bishop Kukah attacks Buhari, APC over same faith ticket

Kukah has attacked Buhari several times on his policies and inability to tackle corruption.

In August, the popular cleric took a swipe at President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for assenting to the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

He noted that the same faith ticket move shows the insensitivity of the APC-led administration.

Source: Legit.ng