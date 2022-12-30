The city of Lagos is about to experience another dimension of modern development in a couple of months to come

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu has announced the preferred bidders for the proposed construction of the 4th mainland bridge

In a series of tweets on Friday, December 30, the Lagos state governor revealed that it will be the longest bridge in Africa when completed

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has announced the preferred bidders for the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge project.

He made this known on Friday, December 30 via a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo made the crucial announcement via his official Twitter as he unveiled the graphic image of the proposed 4th mainland bridge. Photo: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

In his tweet, he revealed that the project's preferred bidder is the CECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM and MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA & AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM.

He disclosed that several factors were put into consideration before arriving at selecting the two bidders for the project.

The Lagos state governor's tweet reads:

"This project which is a PPP arrangement between Lagos state through the office of the PPP and the private sector investors went through a rigorous process before the emergence of CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as the preferred bidder and MOTA-ENGIL (NIGERIA & AFRICA), CCCC & CRBC CONSORTIUM as the reserved bidder."

Features of the 4th Mainland Bridge

Governor Sanwo Olu revealed that the bridge is expected to become the second longest in Africa, featuring 9 interchanges a 4.5km Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

He said:

"It is expected to span about 37 km, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah and traverse towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

"The emergence of the 4MB will relieve severe congestion on the existing Carter, Eko and Third Mainland Bridges, while opening new areas of the City for future developments."

Source: Legit.ng