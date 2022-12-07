Commuters and motorists may enjoy a seamless and smooth journey during the yuletide

The federal government announced the opening of the Second Niger Bridge to motorists and commuters

It was revealed that the bridge would only be open for 30 days to ease traffic during the yuletide

The federal government has disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge will be open to traffic from Thursday, December 15, until January 2023.

The disclosure was made by Jimoh Olawale, the federal controller of works in Delta state, on Wednesday, December 7.

The federal government says it will only open the road for just 30 days. Photo: Ministry of works and housing

He revealed that the federal government plans to open the road to commuters for 30 days to ease traffic during the yuletide period, as many Nigerians will be travelling to their hometown for the Christmas celebration.

Olawale also stated that the minister for works and housing, Babatunde Fashola gave the order to open the Second Niger Bridge, TheCable reported.

He said:

“As we know, during the Christmas celebration, commuters suffer hardship accessing the old Niger Bridge due to traffic jams but with this arrangement, traffic congestion on Asaba-Benin Expressway will ease.”

Olawale revealed that arrangements had been made between state governments and the federal roads safety corps (FRSC) to help ensure easy access to the road during the yuletide period.

He said:

“Motorists going towards Owerri direction would divert through the access road near the old Niger Bridge to the new bridge.”

Second Niger Bridge 95% complete - Fashola

Meanwhile, Olawale revealed that the Second Niger Bridge is 95% complete as construction is ongoing to ensure it is completed before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Fashola’s minister of works and housing in October revealed that the link roads to the bridge of over 17km were what is left to complete the project.

Fashola said:

“Second Niger Bridge is completed. What is remaining is a 4km interchange road at the Asaba end and 2km out of a 7km link road at the Onitsha end.”

