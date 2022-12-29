An FCT High Court has quashed the DSS alleged move to charge CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele with charges of terrorism

The court barred the state secret police from arresting, inviting and detaining the apex bank chief in a landmark ruling

The court ruled that attempts to charge Emefiele for terrorism is vindictive, void, abrasive, illegal and callous

FCT, Abuja - A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has quashed the moves by the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on allegations of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

In a judgment on Thursday, December 29, Justice M. A. Hassan restrained the DSS from further harassing, humiliating, embarrassing, threatening to incarcerate or detain Mr. Emefiele over the trumped up allegations of terrorism financing and fraudulent practices.

The court stated that plans to arrest Emefiele is vindictive and callous. Photo credit: Stringer/AFP

Legit.ng gathered that the originating motion was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Leadership to enforce the Fundamental rights of Mr. Emefiele.

The case was against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Inspector General of Police, DSS and the CBN.

The judgement further restrained the DSS and any person acting through them from inviting, arresting and/or detaining Emefiele in the guise of having committed any offence with respect to allegations of terrorism financing, fraudulent activities etc.

It noted that there should be no interference with his rights to freedom of movement, personal liberty, human dignity or interfering with the tenure, functions and discharge of his duties as the CBN governor, except by an order of a superior court.

The court relying on the orders of the Federal High Court in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 delivered by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice J. T. Tsoho lampooned the DSS and declared any continuous harassments of Emefiele as vindictive, unwarranted, abrasive and oppressive.

The court further said it constitutes a flagrant breach of his rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, right to policy making powers, freedom of thought, conscience and religion and movement as respectively provided and enshrined under the Constitution of Nigeria.

The judge further held that DSS acted illegally in instigating President Muhammadu Buhari against Emefiele in respect of the exercise of his statutory duty relating to the issuance of monetary policies and directives in the interest of national security and the economy.

Source: Legit.ng