Some members of the All Progressives Congress in delta state are at war with one another over N1.8million

The money was reportedly voted for the media team by Deputy Senate President and the party's governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege

This latest development is said to have divided the media governorship campaign council in the state

It was gathered that the crisis started when the sum of N1.8 million was released at the commencement of the rallies by the council.

Crisis is said to be currently rocking the Delta State All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship campaign council of the Deputy Senate President and the party's governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, as tussle for supremacy and financial votes have divided the media team and the campaign council.

SaharaReporters learnt that the opposition APC governorship campaign council now had two factions as the Director-General of the campaign council and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsdey Orubebe, and the director, strategy and elections, Godwin Anaughe, are said to be controlling a faction while Ima Niboro, director, communications and media strategy of the council, Ima Niboro, former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan is said to be heading another faction.

It was gathered that the crisis started when the sum of N1.8 million was released at the commencement of the rallies by the council for the handling of some media activities which was supposed to be handled by the director, communications and media strategy of the campaign council, Ima Niboro, but was allegedly given to some set of persons.

It was learnt that following the crisis, a group of people suspected to be working for the interests of the campaign council’s Director General attacked Niboro at one of the campaign rallies few week ago, a situation that forced Niboro to arrange for some private security guards to protect him during rallies.

Confiding in SaharaReporters, one of the deputy directors in the campaign council who pleaded for anonymity, revealed that "The director general of the campaign council, Godsdey Orubebe and the director, strategy and elections, Godwin Anaughe, are usurping the office of the director, communications and media strategy of the council, Ima Niboro. Just recently, though some weeks back when we commenced our rallies, the sum of N1.8 million was released for some media activities and rather than handing over the money to Ima Niboro, Orubebe and Anaughe connived and bypassed him and handed the money over to some other persons.

"The truth is that Ima Niboro is not being carried along by Orubebe and Anaughe; they usurp his office just to humiliate and make him ineffective. For crying out loud, Ima Niboro, is a known veteran Journalist and former spokesman to former President Goodluck Jonathan, he does not deserve the kind of gang-up and treatment been melted on him by the DG and the director on strategy and elections.

“He's been starved of funds voted for the media and due respect is not being accorded him. The truth is, Ima Niboro, just wants to remain calm, he doesn't want to have any issue with anyone but to see to his principal's victory at the end of the day. There's crisis in the council and it's a fact that can't be denied."

As at the time of filing this report, calls and messages sent to the director general of the campaign council and former minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godsdey Orubebe were not responded to.

Niboro, on his part, denied having any issue with Orubebe or anyone in the council because of funds.

According to Niboro, "I have no issue with Orubebe, we have gone a long way, we are very close and no any individual or group of persons can come in between us. On the private security guards, yes, I was almost attacked by some group suspected to be Peoples Democratic Party infiltrated our rally when we went for campaigns at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's local government council, Ika North-East and after that incident, I had to arrange for security guards though I have police security assigned to me but I decided to bring in the private security guards to join hands with the police just to beef up my security.”

