A piece of news that would be described as a sad tale is the death of eight persons in Adamawa state, in separate horrific auto crashes

One of the accidents involved a commercial bus overturned and crashing into a bridge just about ten kilometres away from Yola, the state capital

Sadly, it was gathered that no Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official nor police officer was sighted at any of the accident scenes

On Monday, December 19, Eight persons were feared killed in separate ghastly auto crashes involving two vehicles along Yola-Mubi Road in Adamawa state.

The first accident involving a truck conveying grains occurred around Jabbi-Lamba, about 25 kilometres from Yola, the state capital.

Eight persons lost their lives in separate auto crashes in Adamawa state on Monday, December 19. Photo credit: Sahara Reporters.

Source: Facebook

What really happened

According to Sahara Reporters, the driver and two others were pulled out of the tumbled articulated vehicle and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the heavily laden truck was trying to dodge some potholes when it flipped over.

Commercial bus accident on the same route

Similarly, a commercial bus overturned and crashed into a bridge just about ten kilometres away from the first accident.

The eight-seater Ford bus with registration number 'Adamawa YLA 456 ZY' veered off the road and crashed while negotiating a sharp bend near Murke village in the Song Local Government Area.

The news medium further described the accidents as serious, adding that the fate of the eight occupants could not be determined but their situation looked grave.

He also reported that no Federal Road Safety Corps official nor police officer was sighted at any of the accident scenes.

Source: Legit.ng