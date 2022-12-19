Hundreds of Nigerians might soon migrate to the United Kingdom to work as school teachers from year 2023

Recall that the UK Department for Education invited citizens of Nigeria and a few other countries to apply for qualified teacher status

Meanwhile, about 350,000 teachers in Nigeria will be qualified to for such employment in the United kingdom

Nigeria's education sector might witness mass resignations as the United Kingdom begins employment of qualified Nigerian teachers from February next year.

According to the Teacher's Registration Council of Nigeria, about 350,000 Nigerian teachers are qualified for such employment from a pool of 1.5 million, Vanguard Newspaper reports.

Specifically, teachers with TRCN will be exempted from sitting for qualifying courses with the Teaching Regulation Agency, TRA, and thereby be given Qualified Teaching Status, QTS, in England, The Nation Newspaper reports.

This has however not gone down well with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT). According to the Lagos state chairman of NUT, Akintoye Hassan, the situation portends danger for Nigeria.

He said:

“The reason is that when countries such as Britain balance up regarding workforce, they will shut their doors. It is not that our own people are not good, are they appreciated and recognised?"

However, registrar of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, however disagreed with the NUT. He sad the desire of the UK government to employ teachers from Nigeria shows the high quality of Nigerian teachers.

He added"

“I don’t see it as a kind of brain-drain. The world has become a global village and people even work for firms in Europe while living here in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng