President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that weapons from the raging war between Russia and Ukraine are now finding their way into the Lake Chad Basin region.

Daily Trust reports that the president while speaking at the 16th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), held at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa, said all hands must be on deck to fight the proliferation of these weapons into the region.

He noted that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons called for a reawakening of the border security of the countries within the Lake Chad region - the border area for Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republic.

Further speaking, the president noted that these are spill-offs from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and other violent situations in the Sahel region of West Africa.

According to President Buhari, these conflict activities have exacerbated the Boko Haram terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region.

His words:

“Regrettably, the situation in the Sahel and the raging war in Ukraine serve as major sources of weapons and fighters that bolster the ranks of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Region.

"A substantial proportion of the arms and ammunition procured to execute the war in Libya continues to find its way to the Lake Chad Region and other parts of the Sahel.

"Weapons being used for the war in Ukraine and Russia are equally beginning to filter to the region."

Intensifying government presence in the Lake Chad region

The president further calling for intensified government presence in the region said such efforts will help complement initiatives of sustainable development projects which tend to make life easier for residents of the area.

He said

“Government presence must be positively felt in the area to restore the confidence of citizens in the ability of the State to protect them and provide basic infrastructure for all."

