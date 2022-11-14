It was a delight and joyful to behold as Tiffany, the fourth child of former United States President, Donald Trump, tied the knot with her Nigerian-bred fiancé, Michael Boulos

The couple got married on Saturday, November 12, in Palm Beach, Florida and Donald Trump and his wife, Melania was at the wedding

Interestingly, the former governor of Delta state James Ibori was there also as a guest of the groom's dad

Former governor of oil-rich Delta state, Chief James Ibori, was among the special guests as Tiffany Trump, the daughter of former United States President, Donald Trump, married her lover - Nigerian-bred Michael Boulos, on Saturday, November 12.

The wedding took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Donald Trump and his wife, Melania were at the wedding.

James Ibori on Saturday attended the wedding ceremony of Donald Trump’s Daughter in the United States. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror.

Source: Facebook

James Ibori was at the wedding

To the surprise of many, Ibori, was there as a guest of the groom's dad, Rivers Mirror noted.

Boulos was raised in Lagos and he is of Lebanese and French descent. He was said to have moved to Nigeria at a young age – where his family’s business is based. He studied at the American International School of Lagos.

He is the son of Massad, the Chief Executive Officer of SCOA Nigeria, and his mother Sarah is the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

Tiffany and Buolos got engaged on January 19, 2021, at the White House rose garden — a few hours to the end of Trump’s tenure as US president.

Source: Legit.ng