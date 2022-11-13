Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has denied having an affair with a South African lawmaker, Zanele Sifuba

In a Facebook account which the Bayelsa governor has described as fake, it was claimed that Diri leaked a video where he had a fling with Sifuba

But the governor noted that this is an attempt by mischief makers to tarnish his image and called on the public to disregard the claim

Social media went awash with news of an alleged leaked tape involving a South African parliamentarian, Zanele Sifuba, and a Nigerian governor, Duoye Diri (Bayelsa state).

Via a Facebook page on Thursday, November 10, the Free State speaker Sifuba was said to have accused Governor Diri of having leaked a video in which they both had an affair.

Diri said he has not been to South Africa for the past 10 years (Photo: @govdouyediri, Zanele Sifuba)

Source: Facebook

In the post, the South African was reported to have stated that Diri betrayed her by making the video go public.

Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This is the picture of the man who leaked our video. He is my lover whom I trusted. A Nigerian official, by name Douye Diri.

"I trusted him with my life, but he betrayed me.

"Please share for the whole world to know the kind of man he is."

Governor Diri denies knowing Sifuba, debunks video claim

Reacting to the allegation, Diri, through his media aide, Kola Oredipe, said apart from not knowing anything about the video, he has never been to the African country in the last 10 years.

Describing the video scandal as a mere distraction, Oredipe disclosed that the Facebook account was created on Thursday, the same day the post was shared.

Oredipe added that the scandal first appeared on social media in South Africa on Monday, October 31, and was linked to an unnamed Nigerian.

The governor's media aide noted that those behind the post twisted it with a fake account and used Diri's image in it alongside the South African parliamentarian to tarnish his image.

He stated that his principal can never resort to blackmail for a mere N8 million (the amount Diri was accused to have been requesting from Sifuba in order not to leak the video initially) and urged the public to disregard the allegation.

The statement read in part:

“Our attention has been drawn to fake news circulating online about Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over an alleged nde video leak of a South African female legislator, Zanele Sifuba.

“The post linking the governor to the allegation suddenly appeared on the Facebook page purportedly belonging to the woman after trending for more than a week.

“Our investigation however revealed that the said account is fake and was only created on Thursday, November 10, 2022...

“Let it be stated without any equivocation that Governor Diri does not know and has had no contact or relationship with the said woman at the centre of the scandal. He has also not been to South Africa in the last 10 years.

“While we have read about a purported attempt to collect R300,000 from her, the ‘young blackmailer’ is certainly not Governor Diri.

“Ask the question: why would a governor of an oil-rich state resort to blackmail for a mere R300,000 (about N8 million)? This is simply ridiculous.”

Flood: Nigerian governor, ex-president become IDPs as water takes over their residences, photos surface online

Diri had lamented the extent of damage done by the flood crisis in many parts of the state.

Diri who went on a tour around affected local government areas of the state on Friday, October 21, to see things for himself noted that even the hometown and residence of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan were terribly affected.

Jonathan is now an IDP - Diri

Diri stated that the entire Otuoke community Ogbia local government area (Jonathan's hometown) has been submerged in flood.

Source: Legit.ng