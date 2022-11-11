Efforts are ongoing to locate the body of Adetutu Adedokun, the lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday, November 10

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA), gave the update on Friday, November 11

Sources claim the lady is an unarmed combat instructor with the Department of State Services (DSS)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lagos, Nigeria - Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), says that the search and rescue team is still on the water trying to locate the body of Adetutu Adedokun, the lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon Thursday, November 10.

Channels TV reported that Oke-Osanyintolu gave the update on Friday, November 11.

The lady who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Thursday, November 10, has been identified as Adetutu Adedokun, a DSS staff. Photo credit (right): Frédéric Soltan/Corbis (photo modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sources speak on Adetutu Adedokun's identity

Adetutu Adedokun has reportedly been identified as a Department of State Services (DSS) staff member.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sources in the office cited by Channels TV revealed that she is an unarmed combat instructor who stepped into the working shoes of her parents, who worked with the plain cloth service.

Just a few months ago, Adedokun, who was in her late 30s, received a letter of commendation from the Director General of DSS as the best-unarmed combat operative in her set.

The victim’s fiance was also reported to have proposed to her a few weeks ago.

Adetutu Adedokun: How young lady jumped into Lagos lagoon

Adetutu had allegedly alighted from a Uber taxi car on the bridge and plunged into the lagoon Thursday afternoon.

The taxi driver claimed she was having a heated conversation with her fiance before alighting from the car.

Shortly after the incident, the LRT, Men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), and officials of the DSS swung into action in search of the victim.

28-year-old man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

In a similar development, in July 2022, a 28-year-old man identified simply as Sodiq Aremu also took his own life by jumping into the Lagos lagoon in the Elegushi area of the state.

The deceased was said to have strolled toward the waterfront at Elegushi beach around 11pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2022.

A police source said before anyone could decipher what was happening, the deceased dropped a bag he was holding and jumped into the water.

Source: Legit.ng