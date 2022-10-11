Many top chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party went to the party's flag off in private jets

In a show of strength, governors, ex-governors, and top chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived in Uyo in no fewer than 15 private and chartered.

The politicians who came for the formal inauguration of the party’s campaign ahead of the 2023 poll are the people in the camp of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Governors of PDP hit Uyo with 15 private for Atiku campaign. Photo credit: Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Source: Facebook

Punch Newspaper reports that at least 15 private and chartered jets landed and were parked at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo for the inauguration of the presidential campaign of the former vice-president.

Some of the private and chartered jets which landed at the airport were Hawker Siddeley 125 with registration number 5N-BZP belonging to Jubilee Aviation, Bombardier Challenger 604 with registration number 5N-BYN belonging to Jed Air, HS 125 with registration 5N-BZT belonging to Jet Support Services, and Embraer Phenom 300 (E55P) with registration number 5N-AAK belonging to Matrix Energy and operated by Jet Support Services.

Others are HS125 private aircraft with registration number 5N-BNM belonging to Dogon Daji; Lear Jet 45 jet with registration number 5N-BLW belonging to Max Air; Embraer E135 jet with registration number 5N-BTX belonging to Anap Jets and Embraer E145 plane with registration number 5N-BZN belonging to Exejet, and an Embraer E135 jet with registration number 5N-FZE belonging to Execujet.

The list also includes an Embraer E145 aircraft with registration number 5N-BWW chartered from United Nigeria Airlines.

Source: Legit.ng