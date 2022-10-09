Jummai Ibrahim, a mother of 17, has said that she would like to have more than that in her next life

Kano, Kano - Jummai Ibrahim, a Nigerian woman living in Kano, has said that in her next life, she would like to have more than 17 children because they are blessings from God.

According to BBC Pidgin, Jummai reveals that 7 of her 17 children have died, and the remaining 10 included 5 boys and 5 girls.

Mother of 17 says she would like to have more than that in her next life

Source: Twitter

Mother of 17 says she is proud to be mentioned during UN world population day

Jummai, who is a housewife, said she was proud that on UN World Population Day, she was proud to have high numbers of children, and she prayed for God’s blessing upon them.

She said she is proud that she has given birth to 17 children without any operation.

According to her:

"I marry 30 years ago, and i get 2 grand children.”

No one would believe I have given birth to 17 children

She added that those who did not know her would not believe that she had given birth to 17 children.

The mother of 17 always stays at home to take care of the children while her husband and some of the children that have grown up always go out to look for food and money to feed the family.

Recall that Kano has the highest population in Nigeria. Based on the 2006 census that was conducted, the state has 13.6 million people.

Source: Legit.ng