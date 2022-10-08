Hon. Oluwatosin Onamade has approached the Supreme Court over Ikorodu Constituency II candidacy

Following the pronouncement of the Appeal Court, Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant for Ikorodu Constituency II, Hon. Oluwatosin Onamade, has approached the Supreme Court to reclaim his "electoral mandate."

Onamade was an aspirant in the May 27 All Progressives Congress primary election. According to him, the election was fraught with fraud and misconduct.

Hon. Oluwatosin Onamade has approached the Supreme court to reclaim 'mandate'. Photo credit: Toyin Adeoye

Source: UGC

Recall that he dragged the Lagos APC, Independent National Electoral Commission, and Hon. Abiodun Moshood Aro before the Federal High Court but had the case dismissed.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Onamade approached the Court of Appeal.

The matter came up today, Saturday, for judgement before the Court of Appeal.

Delivering judgment, Justice Muhammad Surajo of the Court of Appeal held that the originating processes of the Appellant at the lower court were incompetent, and that the suit was statue barred.

Undeterred by the Court of Appeal stance, Onamade vowed to pursue the case to the Supreme Court to reclaim his stolen mandate.

Source: Legit.ng