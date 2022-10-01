There was a heated conversation between All Progressive Congress director of publicity, Yusuf Bala Ibrahim, the director of publicity, All Progressive Congressand Rufai Oseni AriseTV presenter, recently

The argument ensued after Rufai asked for an explanation on the rising cost of living using the popular jollof index

In response, Ibrahim argued that Rice is not Nigerians' preferred meal, which has generated responses on social media

Nigerians have reacted to a suggestion made by Yusuf Bala Ibrahim, the director of publicity, All Progressive Congress, that Rice is not a preferred meal by Nigerians and should not be used for analysis.

Ibrahim was responding to Rufai Oseni AriseTV presenter on Friday on the skyrocketing cost of Rice in Nigeria markets.

A recent market survey carried out by Legit.ng showed that a bag of Rice sells from N36,000 upwards and the small grain from N32,000 upwards.

APC director of publicity, Yusuf Bala Ibrahim speaks to AriseTV Credit: AriseTV

Source: Facebook

Oseni, Ibrahim Rice exchanges

Oseni questions:

"There is something called the Jollof Rice index in Nigeria, which is used to benchmark how much is the cost of food in the market.

The index keeps rising every quarter by over 8 per cent. The price of a bag of rice as at 2015 was below N10,000; today it is just below N30,000. You see, the purchasing power of Nigerians has dropped. Because Nigerians are now using more Naira to chase products that could buy easily."

Ibrahim response:

"When you use Rice in getting as a choice and preference for Jollof, you have to look at people's health and choice.

"If people are diabetic, Rice is not a preferred choice meal. You have to look at the choice of the people, alongside their consciousness for eating and decide on what is the commodity that is the most preferred then you do your analysis before you arrive at whether or not there is inflation.

"What I am saying, in a nutshell, is that food prices in Nigeria is relatively better than what they are abroad."

Nigerians reacts

@Ajani reacts:

"Please leave my rice alone o, I cant remember going a week without eating rice in the last 20 years of my life."

@Jonathanaj writes:

"It is an open secret that Rice is Nigerians most preferred food no matter the culture, I don't understand what APC is trying to justify."

