64 suspected hoodlums planning to disrupt the recent 62nd Independence Day celebration in Abuja have been apprehended

The hoodlums were nabbed after a raid on their hideouts by soldiers of Nigerian Army’s Guards Brigade

The soldiers also arrested 33 suspected illegal miners at an illegal mining site at the Gwagwalada area council

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DHQ - The Defence Headquarters on Thursday, October 6 informed Nigerians that soldiers of Nigerian Army’s Guards Brigade arrested 64 suspected hoodlums for planning to disrupt the recent 62nd Independence Day celebration in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, who made this known at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, said the hoodlums were arrested during a raid by soldiers at Karshi hill and surrounding villages in the Nigerian capital following an intelligence report.

Major-General Danmadami addressing journalists at the DHQ on Thursday, October 6. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

He said that the suspects, mostly youths dressed in black, were armed with guns at the time of their arrest, adding that they were planning to carry out an attack on various parts of the FCT before they were arrested.

According to him, the soldiers also arrested 33 suspected illegal miners at an illegal mining site at Gwagwalada area council.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said the soldiers who have been embarking on raids of criminals hotspots in the FCT, arrested five suspected drug peddlers along Koroduma-Asokoro Guzape in and recovered eleven bags of substance suspected to be ca*nnabis sativa was recovered from the suspects.

Major-General Danmadami noted that troops have continued to crack down on the activities of criminal elements in their general area of operations.

His words:

“On 25 September 2022, troops of Guards Brigade raided an identified illegal drug peddlers hideout along Koroduma-Asokoro Guzape in Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory and arrested 5 suspected drug peddlers, while 11 bags of substance suspected to be ca*nnabis sativa was recovered from the suspects.

“Equally, on 1 October 2022, Guards Brigade troops raided Karshi hill and surrounding villages in Abuja Municipal area council of the Federal Capital Territory following intelligence on plans by hoodlums to disrupt the Independence Day celebration.

“Consequently, troops arrested 64 youths in black attires armed with 9 locally made guns.

“In another development 33 suspected illegal miners were arrested at an illegal mining site at Gwagwalada area council. All apprehended criminals were handed over to the Nigeria police federal capital command for further action.”

DSS arrests soldier who sell guns to kidnappers in Abuja

On its part, the Department of State Services (DSS) has secured the arrest of a soldier alleged to be selling guns to kidnappers in Abuja.

The soldier who goes by the name Nafiu is attached to the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Tungan Maje.

Nafiu was said to have been arrested sometime last week by DSS operatives who successfully lured him and nabbed him at the Dankogi Park, Zuba, with the support of members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria in the area.

Pick pockets steal Namadi Sambo's phone at Abuja book launch

Meanwhile, pickpockets on Thursday, October 6 stole the mobile phone of a former Nigerian vice president, Namadi Sambo, at the NAF Conference Center, Abuja.

The former vice president was invited as a guest of honour at the public presentation of biography and launching of Solomon Lar Leadership Institute.

The news of of the theft was revealed by one of the invited guests, Senator Shehu Sani, on his verified Twitter handle

Source: Legit.ng