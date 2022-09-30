The leadership of African Democratic Congress ADC, Enugu State chapter has said it has no hand in a billboard in showing Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and its governorship candidate, Pastor Obi Ozoemena.

ADC in a Press Statement said although the gesture of showing interest in the party was welcome, those behind the billboard should pull it down and ensure they get proper clearance from the party before embarking on such adventures in the future.

She also argued that since there is no alliance between the party and Labour, the billboard was misleading.

Part of the statement read:

The attention of the leadership of ADC has been drawn to the emergence of billboards around Enugu metropolis depicting the pictures of Mr Peter Obi of Labour party and the Governorship candidate of ADC in the State, Pastor Obi Ozoenema.

The Party wishes to state that the billboards are misleading as ADC is neither in alliance with any political party nor has it adopted the Presidential candidate of another party.

The Chairman of the Party in the State, Comrade Stella Chukwuma while appreciating the promoters of such billboards for their interest in Pastor Obi Ozoenema who is the Governorship candidate to beat in the upcoming elections urged them to not only pull down the billboards but also desist from further erecting of such billboards without due clearance with the party.

She called on the party's candidates to remain focused and not be distracted.

