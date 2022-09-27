Governor Yahaya Bello ordered the closure of a new generation church, The New Jerusalem Deliverance Ministry, Okene

The ministry was closed down for allegedly defrauding members by selling “bulletproof water” among others

Asides from housing a hospital that is used for taking deliveries and treating sicknesses, the church is also being used as a psychiatric centre

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Pastor of the church, Peter Adeiza, is said to have been operating the facility since 2008 while many people were said to have allegedly lost their lives due to illegal and unhygienic medical practice.

The Kogi state government has ordered the immediate closure of a prayer house allegedly operated by unlicensed medical practitioners.

According to a statement by Onogwu Muhammed, chief press secretary to the governor, the prayer house, named ‘The New Jerusalem’, was sealed off on Monday over “alleged unwholesome practices”.

Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of a new generation church for allegedly defrauding members. Photo credit: The Cable.

Source: UGC

Muhammed said the pastor in charge of the facility is currently under investigation, while some persons, “mainly young women who claimed they came for prayer and had been spent months at the place, including others mentally unstable placed under chains”, were found at the centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Pastor of the church, Adeiza Peter, is being investigated by the Police for some criminal activities ranging from fraud, use of his prayer house for medical quackery by taking deliveries and also running psychiatric services, even when it has been discovered he has no medical training,” the statement reads.

“The state government delegation comprising the commissioner for information and communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo; his counterpart in health, Dr Zakari Usman; the State Security Adviser and Navy Commander, Jerry Omodara (rtd), supervised the enforcement of Governor Yahaya Bello’s directive.

“It was gathered that a number of deaths have been recorded at the prayer house, including pregnant women and others suffering from various ailments, after charging their relatives huge sum of money.

“His supposed assistant, Eneji Seidu, from Adogo, Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State, said the Pastor, who was a musical artist before he received a call to be a Pastor, has been his close friend, noting that he is a true man of God who has been called to help those in need.

“He admitted that people receive medical attention at the church, but denied knowledge of deaths of sick people at the prayer house, saying God had used the Pastor to heal many who comes with challenges.”

Muhammed added that Fanwo said those found at the prayer house would be reunited with their families, just as he urged residents to desist from patronising quacks.

According to the statement, the health commissioner said the pastor has no medical training, but was involved in “taking deliveries and transfusing blood, as well as keeping people with mental illness, and extorting money from them under the guise of spiritual materials”.

Source: Legit.ng