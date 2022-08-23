The Nigerian government is about to get fresh $23 million, part of the funds looted by the country's past leaders, including Abacha

Nigeria's AGF, Malami, signed an agreement with the the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, to repatriate the loot

Before signing the agreement, Malami revealed what Nigeria will use the loot for when finally repatriated

FCT, Abuja - The United States government has signed an agreement with the federal government to repatriate $23 million Abacha loot to Nigeria.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, August 23, at the office of Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, TheCable reported.

The US government on Tuesday, August 23, signed an agreement with the Nigerian government to repatriate $23 million Abacha loot. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

According to The Punch, the AGF signed the agreement on behalf of the Nigerian government while the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, signed for the government of the United States.

The newspaper stated further that the the sum of $23 million is part of the assets looted by past leaders of Nigeria, including late General Sani Abacha

What repatriated loot will be used for - Malami

AGF Malami, in his speech shortly before signing the agreement, said the recovered assets, which were made possible with the cooperation of the governments of United States and United Kingdom would be used in the infrastructural development of the country.

According to him, efforts were being intensified for the recovery and repatriation of more of the looted assets.

