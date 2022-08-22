Some Nigerian governors have been nominated for the good leadership awards of The Transatlantic Leadership Forum Organization in the United States.

TALF, a non-governmental and non-profit organization based in the US will be having its award investiture at Marriot Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA on Thursday, September 8.

The governors were nominated for good leadership

Source: Twitter

Those nominated for various awards as reported by Vanguard are:

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Sustainable Development Icon of the year) Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos (Infrastructural Development Icon of the year) Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia (Entrepreneurship Development Icon of the year) Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun (Transformation Icon of the year) Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan (Business Icon of the year) Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno (Rehabilitation Icon of the year) Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto (Urban Renewal Icon of the year) Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom (Investment Icon of the year) Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau (Peace Icon of the year) Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River (Innovation Icon of the year) Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi (Healthcare service delivery) Prince Sam Ogrih (Real Estate Icon of the year) Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs (Philanthropy Icon of the year) Princess Joy Osifo (TALF’s Life-Changing Icon of the year)

Major agenda revealed as APC, PDP governors meet at Aso Rock, President Buhari absent

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum members were in meeting at the State House Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The governors met over the state of the nation’s economy, insecurity, and healthcare, among other issues.

Legit.ng gathered that the forum's spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, had in a statement on Tuesday, August 16, said the state of Nigeria’s economy and security ‪will be top-of-agenda at the meeting.

Barkindo noted that the NGF is concerned about the economic hardship that has bedeviled Nigerians under the regime.

“Several governors reasoned that it is high time to tell each other the bare truth by confronting each other on the situation and brainstorming on it. This formed the basis for resorting to an in-person meeting which since the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic been relegated by the states’ executives,” the statement read.

