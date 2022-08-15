A fresh order has been issued from the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF)

This new order was recently issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali in a bid to combat insecurity

However, the news order was directed to all the 36 commissioners of police including the FCT

FCT, Abuja - As part of efforts to ensure adequate security and the protection of lives and properties, a directive has been issued by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to all the 36 police commissioners across the state to beef up security in some strategic areas.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, these strategic areas include the hospitals and schools across the federation.

IGP Alkali warned that on no account should any police violate the human rights of any civilian while in the course of duty. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

However, in his statement issued by his spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Legit.ng gathered that the directives were not limited to schools and hospitals but also the protection of other important structures across the 36 states.

The commissioners were further urged to ensure regular patrols, stop and search, and other forms of scrutiny in a bid to further eradicate insecurity across the federation.

Meanwhile, other departments of the police have been urged to step up their intelligence gathering efforts in order to clamp down on insecurity.

IGP calls for local intelligence gathering

The IGP advised that gathering intelligence from local and traditional outfits and areas should be prioritised as part of the efforts to end insecurity.

He said:

”I am equally charging all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings. Profile them, and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to cooperate with the new order of things as it is expedient for the effective operations of police officers.

However, Police officers have been warned to be civil in their approach to civilians while discharging their duties.

You are fired! Police dismiss officer for searching commuter’s phone

In another development, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) recently dismissed one of its officers for exhibiting gross misconduct.

It was gathered that the dismissed officer was caught in a viral video where he unlawfully searched the phone of a commuter.

As contained in the video, the commuter could be heard protesting why the officer was searching his phone despite the IGP's order prohibiting it.

Source: Legit.ng