A new ride-hailing service to ease transportation difficulties across the country has been launched

The pilot phase of the project was launched in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital recently by its promoters

The federal government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council says the initiative will be replicated nationwide

Ibadan - The federal government, Oyo government and Vasco Technology Solutions Limited, popularly known as Africar, have launched a low cost transportation system for masses in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, towards making lives more meaningful for residents of the city.

The official launch of the new ride-hailing service, with no fewer than 115 Bajaj Qute, was introduced to the Nigerian market by Africar, in partnership with National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The 115 Bajaj Qute car is assembled in Nigeria by Nigerians to support low cost and affordable transportation for the masses.

Speaking during the launching, the Director General of the NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, said the launching of the mini-buses, which is of international standards, is therefore a step in the right direction.

Aliyu, represented by the Director, Industrial Infrastructure Department, Dr. Nua Omisanya, said the council has worked tirelessly to ensure the survival and growth of the Nigerian automotive industry, with a view to enhancing the industry's contribution to the national economy.

According to him, the newly introduced mode of transportation will enhance basic mobility for all, including visitors, easing mobility for students, workers and communities from various suburban areas to the city centre.

He added:

“NADDC continues its unwavering dedication to the support of local automotive production, and also continues to promote some of the latest technologies being developed.”

Legit.ng gathered that the company and NADDC developed the Bajaj Qute cars purposely for the new ride-hailing taxi for Nigeria and would be taken to other states in the country, after Ibadan.

Nigerian auto companies to start exporting vehicles to Africa, says Aliyu

Recall that Mr. Aliyu had earlier disclosed that various automotive companies in Nigeria are already producing/assembling world-class vehicles for exportation to African countries.

He made the disclosure while speaking at a panel discussion, moderated by CNN's Eleni Giokos, at the just-concluded Intra-Africa Trade Fair, IATF, in Durban, South Africa.

The NADDC director-general reiterated Nigeria's commitment to electric vehicles and general increase in local vehicle production for both the nation itself and exports to other African countries.

Nigeria keying into electric, gas-powered vehicle manufacturing, says Aliyu

During the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr. Aliyu had told the world that Nigeria was advancing towards actualizing the manufacturing of electric and gas-powered vehicles.

According to the NADDC director-general, the assembly of Electric Vehicles by the Hyundai Kona EV and the assembly of AutoGas powered OMAA CNG Minibus by a division of KOJO Motors are all testimonies to the effort the country is making in that direction.

Mr. Aliyu also stressed that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind as nations around the world advance technologically.

