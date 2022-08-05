The top beneficiaries of the NDDC projects have been revealed by the commission through its website

Rivers state, which is the home of the commission's headquarters, is said to have the highest with 3,570 projects, while Cross River state has 624, which is the lowest

However, NDDC failed to mention which projects have been completed, ongoing or abandoned, but all were listed on its portal

On Thursday, August 4, the NDDC drew public attention to a comprehensive list of project data based on its website, The Nation reported.

Below is the list of states and their projects

Rivers state 3,570

Delta state 3,004

Akwa Ibom state 1,870

Bayelsa state 1,411

Imo state 1,227

Ondo state 1,095

Edo state 1,056

Abia state 0,884

Cross River 0,624

Breakdown of NDDC projects on its website

The chart also showed that the NDDC have 50 regional projects and 5 projects at its headquarters in Rivers state.

However, the commission did not mention how many of these projects have been completed, ongoing or abandoned in each of the states.

But it disclosed that road and bridges were the highest with 6,119 followed by electricity, 2,412; buildings, 2,412 and water supply, 1,627.

Others are consultancy, 526; reclamation and shore protection, 329; Desilting 235; jetty 182, canalisation, 91; equipment, 69; supply, 56; furnishing, 33; dredging, 24; ICT, 12; programme 8 and design 5.

The NDDC, through a statement signed by its director of corporate affairs, Ibitoye Abosede, said the commission's portal homed a comprehensive list of all the projects it is undergoing from inception.

“Entrenching the concept of accountability and transparency in its activities forms a part of the thrust of the new leadership embodied in the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana," the statement read in part.

Source: Legit.ng