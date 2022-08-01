Datti Baba-Ahmed, Labour party VP candidate, has blamed impostors for many social media accounts in his name

According to him, the situation worsened immediately after he was unveiled as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi

Going further, he stated that his reputation was at stake over the activities of impostors who had opened several accounts in his name

Following activities of impostors, the vice presidential candidate of Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has raised an alarm.

According to him, different social media accounts have been opened in his name.

The founder of Baze University who raised the alarm while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja disclosed that the situation worsened immediately after he was unveiled as the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, Peter Obi, Punch Newspaper reports.

Datti Baba-Ahmed raises alarm over social media impostors

He said:

“Impostors had, right from the inception of the various social media platforms, opened accounts in my name without my knowledge or approval. I wrote several complaints accordingly, which were never attended to satisfactorily.

“This situation remained for nearly a decade, and I decided to be inactive on the platforms till my complaints were satisfactorily attended to. Ever since indications began to appear about my joining the Labour Party, more impostors hurriedly opened more accounts in my name, in most cases misspelled or in the wrong format.”

Going further, he called on Nigerians to disregard any exchange or communications from the fake social media accounts.

He added:

“I, hereby, dissociate my humble self from the creation, ownership, and operation of any such social media accounts and equally declare that all exchanges and communications therefrom are without my knowledge or input in any way whatsoever

“I call on the social media platforms owners, creators, and operators to immediately realise the dangers their highly valued technologies portend in society and quickly responsibly rise to the challenge of preventing further creation and use of fake accounts.

“Peter Obi’s growing fortunes have become such a bitter pill for some Nigerian retrogressive status quo politicians to the extent of apparently committing huge amounts of money in creating and spreading falsehood in the name of politics."

