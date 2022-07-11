Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs, who clocked 80 on July 11 is receiving his flowers while he is very much alive

Among those who showered praises on the veteran actor was President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian leader congratulated the Jacobs’ family, including the wife, Joke Silva, and their friends

President Muhammadu Buhari sent has joined Nollywood in celebrating Olu Jacobs on his 80th birthday.

In a statement shared on Facebook by Femi Adesina, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, Buhari noted that the occasion calls for thanksgiving for God's care, guidance and protection.

Buhari joined the Nollywood industry to celebrate one of its icons, Olu Jacobs. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

The statement read:

"The President felicitates with the Jacob’s’ family, including the wife, also a renowned thespian, Joke Silva, and their friends on the auspicious occasion, which calls for thanksgiving for God's care, guidance and protection."

The president acknowledged that the veteran actor's influence on the film industry has attracted global recognition and awards. He cited the Lifetime Achievement Awards which was conferred on Jacobs in 2016 by African Movie Academy Awards.

Buhari praised Jacobs’ rare skills at interpreting roles. He stated:

"As the actor turns 80, the President notes his ingenious ability to interpret roles, simplify complex issues and bring messages to the understanding of both young and old, levelling cultural, ethnic and religious barriers to become a household name all over the country and beyond."

The Nigerian leader prayed to God to grant the aged actor better health, longer life and steadfastness in service to the Arts, God, and humanity.

Video shows moment actor arrived at his birthday party

Joke Silva threw a major 80th birthday party for her darling husband, and many in the entertainment industry showed up for an aged Jacobs who has impacted their careers in one way or another.

A video spotted on social media captured the moment a frail-looking Jacobs arrived at the venue of the celebration where many were already waiting for him in anticipation.

The actor was led into the hall by a family member and he quickly made his way to a special seat which had been reserved for him.

