The United States Embassy in Nigeria has released a travel guide for American citizens after terrorists attacked Kuje prison in Abuja

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 6, the embassy predicted that there will be an increase in crime in the FCT after the attack

The embassy also listed some precautionary steps American citizens should take to stay safe in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Following the terrorist attack on Kuje prison, the United States Embassy has warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 6, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, the US Embassy noted that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria.

The US Embassy has warned its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja following the Kuje prison attack. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

The embassy warned that an increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja after the prison attack.

The statement read:

“On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.

“Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark."

Kuje prison attack: What American citizens should do

Following the development, the embassy advised American citizens to avoid locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized.

It also advised them to avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

Target areas of the terrorists

“Terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad. Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack –including knives, firearms, and vehicles – to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as:

High-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.)

Hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists

Places of worship

Schools

Parks, shopping malls and markets

Public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights).

Actions to take:

Be aware of your surroundings

Keep a low profile

Carry proper identification

Monitor local media for updates,

Review your personal security plans

Always drive with your windows rolled up and the doors locked, and avoid large gatherings and protests

Review alternative travel routes in case of unexpected protests or unrest

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests

Always keep the doors to your residence locked, even when at home

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje attack

Meanwhile, the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja.

In footage released on Wednesday night, July 6, the terrorist sect showed some of its men shooting their way into the facility.

Tens of fighters were seen marching in groups while vehicles and a building were on fire in the 38 seconds video. An elderly man dressed in native attire also joined the young men who were shouting on top of their voices.

