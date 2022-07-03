A former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Aliyu Giwa, has warned Nigerians to stay faithful to their partners or risk two years’ imprisonment when caught.

In a tweet on Saturday, Giwa said adultery is a criminal offence and attracts a punishment of two years in jail.

“Adultery is a crime liable to 2 years imprisonment,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes section 387 and 388 of the Penal Code Law.

Quoting the law, he wrote, “Whoever, being a man/woman subject to any customary law in which extra-marital sexual inter-course is recognised as a criminal offence, has sexual intercourse with a person who is not and whom he knows or has reason to believe is not his wife/husband, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of r@pe, is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.”

Source: Legit.ng