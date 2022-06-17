Jelani Aliyu was the guest speaker at a UNEP workshop that showcased the activities and impacts of the UN’s Global Fuel Economy Initiative in developing countries

The DG of the National Automotive Design and Development Council called on African countries and research institutions to promote and adopt electric vehicles

The workshop also shared the experiences and practical examples from participating countries on cleaner and more efficient fuels and Electric Vehicle policy development

Nairobi - The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, has called on African countries and research institutions to promote and adopt electric vehicles.

Mr. Aliyu made the call on Wednesday, June 15 at a three-day workshop organised by the UN Environment Programme, UNEP, which was held at the UN Africa headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking at the event, Jelani Aliyu stated that Africa needs electric mobility more than other continents. Photo credit: @NADDCouncil

According to him, Africa needed electric mobility more than other parts of the world.

Legit.ng gathered that Aliyu was a Guest Speaker at the workshop themed: ‘‘Shifting to Efficient and Zero-Emission Vehicles in the Global South.’’

Delegates from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, and the Caribbean participated in the face-to-face workshop.

Aliyu said:

“The people of Africa themselves have incredible heritage and history, from the times of the builders of the great pyramid of Giza to the reign of Mansa Musa of Mali to the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of modern-day Africans.

“These are dreams, hopes, and aspirations that must now be realised to positively change the lives of every man, woman, and child on the continent at an aggressive pace.”

He said it was clear there was a need for massive industrialisation and transformation in Africa and that it must be achieved.

This, he said, must be done without destroying the continent’s environment and that with the abundance of sustainable energy, electric mobility would be the unparalleled solution.

Mr. Aliyu discussed the journey and successes so far achieved on electric mobility in Nigeria, adding:

“We have put together a technical committee to work on and create a legal framework for the promotion, adoption, patronage, and usage of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

“This will further expedite the development of Electric Mobility in the country.”

He disclosed that the Hyundai Kona EV was already being assembled in Nigeria, and Jet Systems Motors has the Jet Mover Electric Van. Max E has developed an electric motorcycle and Phoenix Renewables is converting mini buses from petrol to electric.

He urged participants that the industry would not grow from importation alone but by developing home-grown technology.

He added:

“The future must be achieved through ubiquitous and sustainable industrialisation, enabled by intelligent electric mobility to every relevant nook and cranny of Africa.”

Nigerian Auto Companies to Start Exporting Vehicles to Africa, Says Aliyu

Recall that Mr. Aliyu had earlier disclosed that various automotive companies in Nigeria are already producing/assembling world-class vehicles for exportation to African countries.

He made the disclosure while speaking at a panel discussion, moderated by CNN's Eleni Giokos, at the just-concluded Intra-Africa Trade Fair, IATF, in Durban, South Africa.

The NADDC director-general reiterated Nigeria's commitment to electric vehicles and general increase in local vehicle production for both the nation itself and exports to other African countries.

Nigeria Keying Into Electric, Gas-Powered Vehicle Manufacturing, Says Aliyu

During the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Mr. Aliyu had told the world that Nigeria was advancing towards actualizing the manufacturing of electric and gas-powered vehicles.

According to the NADDC director-general, the assembly of Electric Vehicles by the Hyundai Kona EV and the assembly of AutoGas powered OMAA CNG Minibus by a division of KOJO Motors are all testimonies to the effort the country is making in that direction.

Mr. Aliyu also stressed that Nigeria could not afford to be left behind as nations around the world advance technologically.

