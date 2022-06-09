There is tension in the air as angry youths who are residents of Jakande Estate in the Isolo area of Lagos state have taken laws into their hands

This time around, they burnt down twenty motorcycles in the area after a rider reportedly killed a pedestrian who died immediately on the spot

Meanwhile, the state police command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed the development, noted normalcy has been restored in the area

On Thursday, June 9, several youths in Jakande Estate, Isolo, burnt down over 20 commercial motorcycles belonging to riders in the area, Channels TV reports.

According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred after a rider plying a one-way route reportedly knocked down a pedestrian who died immediately.

In retaliation, the youth in the area hijacked any motorcycle in sight and set them on fire.

Mob set 20 commercial motorcycles on fire in Lagos. Photo credit: Lagos Task Force, Lagos state police command

Source: Facebook

Lagos police react

While reacting to the incident, the Lagos State Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer in the area Folorunsho Gabriel responded to the emergency immediately, rescuing the suspect from the mob attack and evacuating the corpse from the scene.

Jakande Youths react angrily, Benjamin Hundeyin condemned their action

The youths, however, carried out attacks on motorcycle owners, setting fire to their means of livelihood.

The spokesman condemned the act of jungle justice, warning that anyone caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Normalcy has returned to the area as security operatives are on the ground to forestall further mob action.

After sound Engineer’s death, Sanwo-Olu takes serious action against okada riders

Earlier, Lagosians had called Sanwo-Olu to save residents of the city from the barbaric attitude of Okada riders, following the gruesome murder of 36- year-old sound engineer, David Imoh.

In reaction to the call, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu issued an order regarding the activities of commercial motorcycles in Lagos state.

This is as the governor after the death of Sunday Imoh, reimposed the ban on Okada riders in some local government areas of the state.

Pandemonium in Lagos as Okada riders, police clash

Meanwhile, reports revealed that there was a growing protest in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos on Thursday, May 19 over the ban imposed on motorcycle (Okada) operators in the state.

It was gathered that police operatives from Onireke Police Station had already commenced the enforcement of the order in the area by impounding several motorbikes.

Legit.ng learnt that the operation by the police triggered some of the commercial motorcyclists to resist the police in performing their duty along the Mile 2 – Badagry expressway.

