Adapalm: Jubilation as Imo agricultural workers get severance benefits

Former workers of Adapalm in Imo state have now been paid their severance benefits and outstanding salaries

This was achievable through the intervention of the state government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma

The former workers decided to settle out of court through the setting up of a joint committee to quickly look into their demands

The lingering administrative issues bordering on payment of severance benefits and outstanding salaries to the former workers of Adapalm now under the management of investors of Adapalm led by Roche Agric West Africa has come to a finality through the collaborative efforts of the state government. This is coming after a seemingly agreement between investors of Roche Agric and Imo state government.

Adapalm workers since 2012 has continued to agitate for these benefits through legal actions as previous administration in the state has continued to play the ostrich thereby leaving the workers and management of Adapalm in a legal imbroglio.

Tears of joy, jubilation as Imo agricultural workers finally get severance benefits. Photo: Kenneth Joy

Source: UGC

The shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodimma in partnership with the new management of Adapalm now Roche Agric as well as in agreement with Adapalm workers decided to settle out of court through the setting up of a joint committee to quickly look into the demands of the former workers.

The committee headed by Hon. Gideon Meffor has began the disbursement of the over N500 million severance benefits to the former workers of Adapalm after been verified of which those who lost their lives during the struggle are beneficiaries through their families.

Hon. Meffor in his address to the workers appreciated their patience and understanding while maintaining that Roche Agric has resolved to settle the backlog of their severance benefits and outstanding salaries and decried the level of damage down to Adapalm and her workers by the Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

Imo agricultural workers finally get severance benefits. Photo: Kenneth Joy

Source: UGC

He reiterated that the shared prosperity government of Governor Hope Uzodimma through the local content act will work in synergy with Roche Agric to employ members of the host communities as well as old workers of Adapalm willing to work for Roche Agric which is in line with the agreement of host communities as stakeholders of Adapalm.

The Chairman of the Adapalm workers union, Hon. Collins Meffor in his speech appreciated Investors of Roche Agric for their commitment and sincerity in paying Adapalm workers their severance which the previous administration neglected as well as politicized the genuine agitation of workers and pledged their loyalty and support towards the new management of Adapalm and the state government.

In their separate remarks, some of the former workers of Adapalm narrated their ordeal in the hands of the past administration of Rochas Okorocha whom they said since 2012 has refused to pay them their severance benefits and continued to subject them from one verification to another without payment.

They continued by appreciating investors of Roche Agric and Governor Hope Uzodimma for setting up the committee to interface with them which has been sincere with them and today they are happy to receive their severance payment even as their dead colleagues through their families are beneficiaries of the goodwill of the state government.

In attendance were the members of the committee, Hon. Jones Uzoka, Hon. Marcel Amadioha, TC Chairman Ohaji/egbema LGA, Hon. Emma Mazi, TC chairman Oguta LGA, Mr. Okilo Ojiaku, Chairman of Adapalm Landlords Association, Mr. johnbosco Nwadiogo, President, Ohaji/Egbema Youth Council and the host of workers.

Source: Legit.ng