Southern Cameroon - Cameroon freedom fighters, Ambazonia Republic, have stated that they have no relationship or alliance with Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), contrary to widespread belief.

The Nation newspaper reports that the leader of the group, Dr. Sam Sako Ikome, made the declaration during a virtual briefing on Friday, August 6.

Ambazonia denies links with IPOB

He stated that southern Cameroon is under a brutal annexation in what was supposed to be a union of two states of equal status.

He however appealed to the Nigerian government to treat its citizens who are refugees in Nigeria and didn’t break the law right.

He also thanked the governors of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Taraba states for their kind gesture towards his people.

His words:

“The government of Southern Cameroon is an interim government. We have no alliance with Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB. We have not and we will not endorse Biafra, though they have a right to self-determination. We have over 200 refugees in Nigeria.

“Presently in the struggle, 30,000 have died with 1.5million displaced. They have burned 500 plots of our villages and settlement.

“Nigerians should please continue to treat our people with love and care. They are not a threat to Nigeria. We are neighbours since 1960. We are not seceding. We are not secessionists. Ours is akin to the case of Gambia and Senegal. We want our independence restored.”

Influx of Cameroon refugees into Nigeria alarming

Recall that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River had earlier raised an alarm, saying rebels and government agents from Cameroon are smuggling goods and arms into Nigeria through his state.

The governor spoke in Calabar, the state capital after a weekly security meeting.

He said 27 illegal routes were being used to smuggle arms into the country by the various warring groups.

Earlier, the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency said that over 34,000 Cameroonians were taking refuge in six local government areas of the state.

John Inaku, the director-general of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Inaku said the inflow was the result of the crisis in Cameroon over the demand for Ambazonia Republic by the southern Cameroonians.

