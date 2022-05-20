A Danish national, Peter Nielsen, is to die by hanging as ordered by a Lagos high court on Friday, May 20

In court on Friday, it was established that Nielsen is guilty of having killed his Nigerian wife and children back in 2018

The verdict on the convicted foreigner was read by Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, the presiding judge

Lagos - A Lagos high court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday, May 20, convicted a Danish citizen, Peter Nielsen, of murder after he killed his wife and daughter.

The Cable recalled Nielsen was arraigned by the Lagos state government before the court back in 2018 on a two-count charge of murder.

The Danish national killed his Nigerian wife and daughter (Photo: Sahara Reporters)

The crime violates section 223 of the criminal laws of Lagos, 2015.

The foreigner was said to have murdered his wife, Zainab, and his three-year-old daughter on April 5, 2018, on Banana Island located in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The ruling, read by the presiding judge, Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, held that Nielsen should die by hanging.

Danish husband in trouble as Lagos government discovers he killed his wife, daughter

Earlier, the Lagos government said all was set for the prosecution of Nielsen for the murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and three-year-old daughter, Petra, in Banana Island area of Ikoyi on April 5, 2018.

The state government, in a statement by the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Adeniji Kazeem, said forensic investigation into the matter revealed overwhelming and compelling evidence to the effect that the suspect killed his wife and daughter.

The attorney general said a prema facie case (evidence) of murder had already been established against the suspect contrary to section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015, adding that he would be prosecuted at the high court of Lagos state for the crime.

Kazeem said:

“The office of attorney general and commissioner for justice on the 19th of April, 2018 issued legal advice to the effect that a prima facie case of murder contrary to section 223 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015 has been established against the suspect, Peter Nielsen (m) - a Danish national.

"The suspect is, therefore, to stand trial; before the high court of Lagos state for the murder of his Nigerian wife and 3-year-old daughter..."

