The National Hospital in Abuja has clarified the claims-making rounds in the polity that the corpse of a popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, was singing while in the mortuary

Dr Taiwo Haastrup, the hospital's spokesperson, disclosed there was no fact to back such claims hence it is baseless

Meanwhile, the late gospel singer was featured in the hit track, Ekwueme, by Prospa Ochimana in 2019

On Monday, May 16, the National Hospital in Abuja, dismissed claims that the corpse of famous gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was singing ‘Ekwueme’ while in the mortuary.

The spokesman for the hospital, Dr Taiwo Haastrup, said there was no proof that Osinachi’s body was singing in the morgue, The Punch reports.

Speaking with newsmen, Haastrup disclosed that somebody dead couldn’t be singing while in the morgue.

The hospital's spokesman, Dr Tayo Haastrup, said there was no proof that the corpse was singing the song.

Source: Facebook

Osinachi, a chorister at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, died a few months ago allegedly due to domestic violence she suffered from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Following her death, her corpse was deposited in the National Hospital mortuary.

Reports had it that mortuary attendants alleged that Osinachi’s corpse was singing her hit track, ‘Ekwueme’, in the middle of the night.

Dr Taiwo Haastrup's position

Reacting to the report, Haastrup said:

“Medically, there is nothing like that; it’s just an imagination of people. Somebody that is dead and is a corpse, how would such a person be singing in the night?

“There is no medical backup to that; it’s an imagination that may be due to the church she attended while alive, and the songs may just be giving people ideas, but there is no proof in any way. It just can’t be proven in any way.

“Somebody that is dead is dead and has become a corpse; it’s inside a morgue, it can’t sing and can’t move so it’s an imagination of people.”

Dr Taiwo Haastrup speaks on the autopsy report

On the autopsy report, Hasstrup said:

“It’s a coroner case, and it’s confidential; we can’t reveal anything there. The IPO in charge will give it to the IGP, who will turn it to the court.

“The result has been submitted all the same, and our people did it confidentially.”

Police submits autopsy report carried out on late gospel singer Osinachi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had submitted its autopsy report on the body of late gospel singer Osinachi.

The National Hospital, Abuja, which carried out the post-mortem, had sent its findings to the police.

The spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command Josephine Adeh also acknowledged receipt of the autopsy report in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Part of the statement read:

“The result of the autopsy is out and has been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and possible prosecution.

"The command, therefore, urges members of the public to exercise patience and trust in the process while due diligence is being observed in the pursuit of justice, as updates on the case will be communicated subsequently.”

