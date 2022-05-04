A building belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Kauran Namoda local government area of Zamfara state was on Monday, May 2, razed by fire.

The horrible incident was reported on Tuesday, May 3, in a press release from Professor Sa’idu Babura Ahmed, the state resident electoral commissioner.

Professor Ahmed in his statement disclosed added to the fact that no life was lost in the inferno, sensitive materials like Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise stored in fireproof cabinets were saved from being damaged, TVC News reports.

However, the flames did immense damage to the building as well as furniture pieces in it, despite the effort of the state fire service to contain the fire.

The commissioner also noted that the police command in the state has been alerted to the incident to begin an investigation into what led to the fire outbreak.

