In the spirit of Sallah celebrations, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has sent an important message to Nigerians

The northern lawmaker in his goodwill message urges Nigerians to promote peace and unity even to people of other faiths

Sani also noted that the Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is working tirelessly, to ensure peace is restored in the state

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has urged Nigerians to devote their energies to the promotion of peaceful co-existence by extending hands of fellowship to people of other faiths.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta reports that the lawmaker who made the call in this year's Sallah message noted that the cancer of ethno-regional sentiment is eating deep into the Nigerian society, these vices are threatening the unity and stability of the nation and by extension the democratic system.

Senator Uba Sani in his Sallah message urged Nigerians to shun divisiveness, uphold love and tolerance. Photo credit: Nasir Dambatta

He warned, describing the situation as 'unhealthy' the nation's unity and development.

Sani said:

"We have never been this divided as a people. The divisions along ethnic, religious and regional lines have potentials of destabilizing our country and undermining our hard-earned democracy. Instead of building the Nigerian nation, we are busy busy retreating to our ethnic, religious and regional cocoons."

The call for peaceful coexistence

The Senator noted that inter-ethnic and inter-religious dialogue is critical to a better understanding of people's differences and helpful to forging common grounds because, 'we need each other to survive in this increasingly hard and harsh world, as 'cooperation is key to surviving unfriendly economic climate.'

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward the sacrifices made by the nation's Muslims through fasting, and shower them with abundant blessings, 'being peace to troubled communities', while renewing their faith in Him.

Uba Sani affirmed:

"My warm felicitations to the good people of Kaduna State. Allah has been guiding and protecting us. With him, behind us, we shall overcome our security challenges. The Federal and Kaduna State Governments have been making strenuous efforts to checkmate the criminal elements in our midst. Continue to support them. In no time our people would once again experience peace."

2023: Sani declares ambition to contest Kaduna governorship election

Meanwhile, Senator Sani who is listed as a member of El-Rufai's core team has announced his interest to contest for the seat of governor in Kaduna state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, stated that Senator Sani made the declaration to run for the number one seat in Kaduna at the state's secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, March 15.

The lawmaker, while stating that he was at the party's secretariat to seek support for his political call to lead residents of the state, said the cooperation of the people and the party members would be appreciated.

