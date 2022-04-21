An all-important meeting is being presided over at the Presidential Villa by President Muhammadu Buhari

The said meeting is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some service chiefs, and ministers

At the moment, journalists and state House correspondents are not aware of the agenda of the meeting

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be convening a meeting with some ministers and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Among those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Professor Ibrahim Gambari, The Nation reports.

National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, and Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama are also present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at Presidential Villa, Abuja (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Security heads at the meeting are Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, while Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor was represented.

Moreover, Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar represented themselves.

Photos of the meeting were shared on Facebook by Buhari Sallau, a presidential media aide.

Fight to finish, Buhari tells security agencies

Meanwhile, President Buhari had called on security agencies in Ogun to give a 'fight to finish' to stem the tide of cultism and cult-related activities in the state.

The president made this call through a statement on Thursday, March 31, after cultists killed over 16 people in the state within 10 days.

A battle between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups in the state led to the killing of a popular area boy, known as Tommy, and 15 others.

Worried by the spate of killings, President Buhari, through his media aide, Garba Shehu, ordered security agencies to dismantle cultists or cult-related activities in the state.

The president in a statement said:

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices.”

