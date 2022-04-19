Snakes are infamous for invading homes to not only strike terror in the minds of occupants but also wreak havoc

A Nigerian woman has called on other citizens and Facebook subscribers to join her in praising God for delivering her family from a snake attack.

The young lady who goes by the name Nneka Emeribe Ahanotu on the social media platform revealed on Friday, April 15, that the reptile had invaded her home over a month ago.

The lady said her husband was almost bitten by the snake (Photo: Nneka Emeribe Ahanotu)

Source: Facebook

She added that just recently, another reptile almost bit her husband almost at the same spot.

Nneka wrote on her Facebook page:

"Today again, my husband escaped snake bite almost at the same spot my daughter and I escaped it a month plus few days ago.

"We are still wondering when and how the snake entered my kitchen. Please everyone help me thank God... He alone saved us."

It will prevent snakebites: Man invents new toilet with seat that goes up like an elevator, video causes stir

As if taking advantage of the situation of snakes showing up in toilets, a man had come up with a restroom innovation.

A video demonstration of the weird toilet innovation was shared on Instagram by @funny_african_pics.

Described as a very easy-to-use innovation, the toilet comes with an extra seat for its user that is right above the normal one.

How it works

Like an elevator, the extra seat moves up to a height preferred by its user when its switch is activated.

A man sat on it comfortably as he took the elevator toilet seat to his desired height and brought it down again.

The innovator however revealed that the toilet idea was a solution to the issue of water splashing on the but*tocks of a person using the restroom, but Nigerians had other ideas about the concept and shared their thoughts on it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng