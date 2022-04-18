Lauretta Onochie, using the Easter celebration on Sunday, April 18, spoke on the life, times, and death of late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, through her Facebook page.

Onochie in her post on Sunday expressed certainty that Osinachi must be laughing at persons who abuse their spouse, irrespective of their sex.

Onochie said Osinachi's death has revealed a lot about marriages (Photo: Osinachi Nwachukwu Singing Ministry Int’l)

The presidential media aide noted that since the singer's painful and rather worrisome death, a lot has transpired in the country, making her even more popular and immortal in relevance.

Onochie said:

"There's now more awareness and exposure, regarding spousal abuse in our nation. Suddenly, the stigma of separation, divorce, and being single, is now on the front burner and being bravely discussed and tackled."

She revealed that the following has taken place after the singer's demise:

1. Some Men are stepping up and refusing to be labelled irresponsible for saying "Enough". Some women too, are refusing to stand by and watch their lives fritter away. They all know that there's no shame in being happy.

2. Some people have actually left their abusive relationships and wondering what took them this long while thanking you for opening their eyes of understanding.

3. Some abusers have gone on their knees, begging for forgiveness from the spouses they turned into punching bags for years and pledging to put an end to their animalistic behaviour. Thank you Osinachi.

4. Some brave young people, have cancelled their upcoming weddings to people who had started abusing them, even before they said, ''I do". You did it, Osinachi.

5. Others, whose self-confidence had been bashed by years of verbal abuse and emotional torture, are having their self-esteem and courage, reset.

Read her full post below:

Osinachi: Late Gospel singer’s husband exposed to have had secret family, Actress Georgina Onuoha reacts

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Georgina Onuoha had reacted to the new development that was recently exposed about Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter.

New reports made the rounds that Peter Nwachukwu had a secret wife outside of his union with the gospel singer.

It was gathered that this new information was discovered by one of Osinachi’s children who searched their father’s room and found an old picture album that contained his father’s wedding photo with another woman.

