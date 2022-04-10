Usually translated as the Night of Power, Night of Decree, or Night of Glory, Laylatul Qadr is the night in which God began the revelation of the Quran.

Worship done in this single night is equivalent to 84 years—basically, a lifetime—of worship outside this night, according to WhyIslam.org.

Nigerian Muslims are seen at the Syrian Mosque for Itikaf held during the last ten days of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan on July 08, 2015, in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo credit: Mohammed Elshamy

Source: Getty Images

Chapter 97 of the Holy Quran explains the night:

“We have sent it [the Quran] down in the Night of Qadr. And what may let you know what the Night of Qadr is? The Night of Qadr is much better than one thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend in it, with the leave of your Lord, along with every command. Peace it is till the debut of dawn” (Q. 97).

It falls on one of the last ten nights of the month of Ramadan.

One narration says:

“Whoever prays on Laylatul Qadr out of faith and sincerity, shall have all their past sins forgiven”[Bukhari and Muslim].

The search for Laylatul Qadr

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged the search for Laylatul-Qadr and for hundreds of years, Muslims across the world have always strived to

To help Muslims in the search of the special night, the Holy Prophet gave some clues.

One of it is that the night would fall on an odd night.

Laylatul-Qadr: How do you determine the odd nights

Shakiel Humayun in a piece published by AboutIslam.net explained that odd nights do not necessarily mean odd dates.

According to him, that Laylatul-Qadr (the Night of Power) will fall on an odd night during the last ten nights of Ramadan is not the same as saying that it would fall on one of the odd dates.

"A lunar month can either be 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. If a month ends up having 30 days, the odd nights will fall on the even dates.

"However, if a month ends up having 29 days, the odd nights will fall on odd dates. The existence of the additional 30th day shifts what dates the nights would fall on," the scholar explained.

Laylatul-Qadr: The method of counting

The Holy Prophet gave another clue in one of his narrations:

"Search for it (the Night of Power) in the last ten of Ramadan, in the 9th that remains, the 7th that remains, the 5th that remains. (Al-Bukhari)"

Considering the above, if Ramadan has 30 days, the 9 nights that remain of the month would be the 22nd of Ramadan and the nights after that.

Thus, the nights to look for would be the remaining odd nights, namely the 9th night, the 7th night, the 5th night, the 3rd night, and the last night.

These nights would correspond with the 22nd of Ramadan, the 24th of Ramadan, the 26th of Ramadan, the 28th of Ramadan and the 30th of Ramadan, respectively.

Though all the above dates are even dates, at the same time, they are odd nights in respect to the number of nights that remain for the month.

If Ramadan has 29 days, the 9th remaining night would be the 21st of Ramadan, and the 7th remaining night would be the 23rd, the 5th would be the 25th, and so on.

