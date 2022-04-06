A man's life has been cut short over his attempt to get a second wife in the Odoye area, Alaadorin, Ibadan North LGA of Oyo state

This is as his pregnant wife stabbed him to death when she discovered that her hubby is planning to bring a new woman into their matrimonial home

After carrying out the heinous act, the wife headed to the police station and reported herself, even as the police command is yet to react to the sad development

On Monday morning, April 4, a pregnant woman, Omowunmi Joseph aged 43, resident of Odoye area, Alaadorin, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo state, stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, to death around 2:00 am while he was asleep.

Daily Trust reports that earlier a crisis started between the two about two weeks ago when the husband told his wife that he wanted to marry a second wife from his hometown.

It was gathered that, after committing the crime, Omowunmi reported herself to the Iyaganku police area command and the command took her to the Yemetu police division, close to the scene of the incident.

Earlier, Oyo CP, Ngozi Onadeko, has enjoined newly promoted police officers to be alive to their duties and put more effort into their jobs in ensuring security. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force.

Source: Facebook

The news outlet paid a visit to the Yemetu police station on Monday morning, April 4, and gathered that the remains of the husband had been deposited in a morgue.

Police react

The police spokesman in the state, Adewale Osifeso, is yet to react to the development.

Source: Legit.ng