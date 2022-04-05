The Kano state police command said the accused, Osasi Chinozom Juliet has been charged to court for trial

Juliet confessed that she has stolen numerous credit cards from different banks and withdrew the money from the victims

It was gathered that Juliet has been on the watchlist of the police before she was apprehended by the surveillance patrol team of the Kano police

A 24-year-old lady known as Osasi Chinozom Juliet has been apprehended by the Kano state police command for defrauding people of their ATMs, DailyTrust reports.

Kano police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa revealed that over 15 ATM cards were recovered from the accused upon arrest.

Legit.ng also gathered that Juliet has been on the radar of the Kano state police command prior to her arrest.

The suspect has been on the radar of the Nigerian Police prior to her arrest. Photo Credit: (Newsdigestng)

Source: UGC

Juliet is said to have specialized in defrauding people of their credit cards at the ATM points within the metropolis of Kano.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her confession, Juliet disclosed that she has all the credit cards of all the available banks that she stole from people.

She went further to confess that she has withdrawn money on numerous occasions whenever she succeeds in stealing the credit cards of her victims.

How Juliet was arrested by police

Meanwhile, it was gathered that her arrest was successful after a surveillance patrol squad nabbed her along Enugu road in Sabon Gari.

Kiyawa said:

“After her arrest, one Yusuf Tijjani, ‘m’, complained that, on 17/03/2022, the suspect approached him while seeking assistance to operate an ATM, deceitfully collected, and changed his ATM card, and withdrew the sum of N15,000:00 from his account.

The Kano Police said the suspect will be arraigned in court for trial.

Law graduate in jail for social media fraud

In another similar development, the EFCC has secured the conviction and sentencing of Ekuma-Ezeogo Fabian Tochukwu for social media fraud.

Tochukwu who is a law graduate was handed a 10 years sentence behind bars by Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna state high court.

A statement released by EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Tuesday, March 15, indicated that Tochukwu created a fake Facebook account using the name, Ogboi Ijeoma, to defraud victims.

EFCC arrests Nigerian on FBI wanted list

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also arrested Osondu Victor Igwilo, a suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US since 2018.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, March 14 by the EFCC, the 52-year-old suspect is alleged to be controlling a network of criminals.

The suspect was apprehended somewhere in Sangotedo, Lagos state with some of his accomplices.

Source: Legit.ng